Youth Center After School Academy Returns

By Kate Schumacher

The Youth Center is proud to announce the return of its highly popular After School Academy, once again providing free after-school care for students in grades 6 through 8. This program begins Aug. 13 and is hosted at The Youth Center, located at 10761 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos, CA.

A cornerstone of the community since 1952, The Youth Center continues its mission to serve local families with accessible, enriching, and safe programs for youth. This year, in response to the rising need for affordable childcare, the Academy is being offered at no cost, aside from a one-time $25 membership fee for the entire school year—an amount that secures a student’s spot in the program.

The need for affordable after-school care in California is greater than ever, with 1 in 3 families unable to afford it. The Youth Center is bridging that gap with a high-impact program designed to meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of today’s middle schoolers.

The After School Academy offers a wide variety of engaging activities and support services in a safe, supervised environment. Students have access to computers, video games, pool, foosball, basketball, arts and crafts, and a dedicated Learning Lab—an ideal space for studying, reading, or simply relaxing. Enrichment programs include STEM activities, leadership and life skills workshops, mindfulness sessions, and cooking classes. Staff members are available daily to help with homework and mentorship, helping students grow both personally and academically.

The Academy operates Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with early opening on Wednesdays and minimum days. The program aligns with the Los Alamitos Unified School District calendar.

Tyler, a student at Oak Middle School and returning participant in the Academy, shared:

“I love the After School Academy! I’ve made new friends, played pool, got to finish projects I started, and the cooking workshops are super fun. It’s my favorite part of the week.”

“We’re proud to offer a program that feels like a second home for many of our students,” said Lina Lumme, CEO at The Youth Center. “Because of the continued generosity of our community, we are able to provide this vital service at no cost to families who need it most.”

Enrollment is now open, and space is limited. Families are encouraged to register early to ensure placement.

For more information or to register, visit www.TheYouthCenter.org or call (562) 493-4043.

Kate Schumacher is a Youth Center Apprentice