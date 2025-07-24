Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach to conduct major disaster drill

Local area residents may see an increase in first responder activity aboard Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach on Tuesday, July 29 as base personnel run a series of major natural disaster exercises.

The event is part of an annual nationwide Navy drill known as Exercise Citadel Rumble 2025.

The exercise will provide training that improves the ability of Navy personnel to react to no-notice disaster events, and reminds military families how to prepare for and where to find Navy resources after an incident. Exercise scenarios use realistic potential incidents based on the locations of each individual base.

At Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, base personnel will practice preparing for and responding to large earthquakes and the resulting major infrastructure damage.

In support of the exercise, the base will be working with outside organizations including the Orange County Fire Authority, the Seal Beach Police Department and local ambulance companies.

Base personnel and area residents may see or hear first responder activities associated with the exercise, and the station’s “Giant Voice” mass notification loudspeaker system may be heard. Simulated mass casualties and role players may also be used. Traffic on civilian streets and the Anaheim Bay public boat channel should not be affected.

Additional live exercise information will be provided on the weapons station’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.