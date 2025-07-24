33rd Annual Kids Fishing Derby casts off Aug. 16 in Seal Beach

Mark your calendars and bait your hooks — the 33rd Annual Seal Beach Youth Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, August 16, 2025, and promises another magical day of sun, sea, and smiles for local kids and their families.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Los Alamitos, Cypress & Seal Beach, this beloved event has reeled in generations of young anglers and continues to be one of the most heartwarming traditions on the Seal Beach Pier. The derby is free and open to all youth ages 15 and under, with no fishing experience necessary.

You can bring your own fishing tackle or thanks to the generous support of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, kids can borrow fishing poles and tackle. Volunteers from the Rotary Club will be on hand to supply all the fresh bait participants can use — and plenty of encouragement, too.

The morning begins with a complimentary pancake and sausage breakfast, courtesy of the Seal Beach Lions Club, served to both participants and their accompanying adults. It’s the perfect fuel for a fun-filled morning of casting lines and creating memories.

“The Fishing Derby is about more than catching fish,” said past Rotary Club President Dave Barnes. “It’s about connecting kids with nature, giving families time together, and building a stronger community — all while having a blast on the pier.”

This year’s derby will again feature age group trophies for the biggest catches and an exciting prize raffle, where every participant walks away with something special. In 2024, thanks to the BaitRunners Fishing Club, raffle prizes included two brand-new bicycles and nearly 20 fishing rods and reels. Expect the 2025 prize table to be just as exciting!

More than 300 kids participated last year under perfectly sunny skies — and organizers are preparing for another great turnout. Early arrival is encouraged as registration opens at 7:00 a.m., with fishing officially beginning shortly thereafter. The award ceremony and raffle drawing will take place around noon, wrapping up the day with cheers and high-fives all around.

For over three decades, this event has been made possible by volunteers, sponsors, and civic groups coming together with one mission: to give kids a day they’ll never forget.

So, grab your hat, bring your sunscreen, and get ready to make some waves. Whether your child is a first-time fisher or a seasoned pier pro, the 33rd Annual Youth Fishing Derby is a day you won’t want to miss.

Event Details:

• What: 33rd Annual Seal Beach Kids Fishing Derby

• When: Saturday, August 16, 2025 | Registration opens at 7:00 a.m.

• Where: Seal Beach Pier

• Who: All youth ages 15 and under (accompanied by an adult)

• Cost: FREE! Fishing gear, bait, breakfast, prizes — all provided

For more information, visit the Los Alamitos, Cypress & Seal Beach Rotary Club website LACSBRotary.org

Come for the fishing — stay for the memories.