Young musicians shine at Glory Days

A lineup of young musicians provided some quality entertainment at the most recent Local (Young) Legends Live concert at Glory Days restaurant on June 13. The Sunday afternoon show was loaded with talent that culminated with classic rock band of teens, called Youthanize, which closed the show with some mind-blowing rock hits.

Several of the young musicians were from right here in Seal Beach, including Jenna Curry, whose vocals wowed her neighbors during concerts from her balcony in the midst of the pandemic shutdown. Currey is a 7th grader at Oak Middle School and a standout performer in musical theater productions. She has already performed in several Musical Youth Artistry Repertory Theater productions, where she played Annie in the play “Annie”, as well as Lucy in “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” and Flounder in “The Little Mermaid.”

Two of the younger performers were also from Seal Beach. Fifth graders Jillian Keil from McGaugh Elementary and Kate Deruyter from St. Hedwig both delivered strong performances.

Kate Deruyter

Keil plays ukulele and guitar and also does dance and art. Deruyter also likes to surf and engage in anything creative.

Her first public performance was at an earlier (Young) Legends Live event at Glory Days.

Sage Thankachen, 14, played acoustic guitar and belted out some notable pop and classic rock songs.

Sage is also a multi-talent, as he also does acting and musical theater, including portraying Marius is a performance of Les Miserables.

Prior to the closing act of Youthanize, Prestyn Smith, of Huntington Beach, lit up the afternoon with a polished and crisp solo show.

Prestyn played both acoustic and electric guitars, covering several classic and contemporary rock songs. She crushed an acoustic version of “Last Nite,” by The Strokes, a band that led the early 2000s Indie Rock revival.

Prestyn is already performing a lot of local shows and is gaining traction on social media. She is nearing 900 Instagram followers. Follow her at @prestynsmithmusic.

Prestyn Smith

Closing the afternoon show was Youthanize, a band whose members range in age from 11 to 14.

They had played a show earlier in Huntington Beach and despite the long day, went beyond their scheduled set. David Lee, 15, provided guitar and lead vocals. Nico Diaz, 15, along with Maximo Rossini provided some lead guitar play and Cash Lane, 14, played base. Maverick Lane and Tennessee Freese provide drums and keyboard, respectively.

The band cranked up some solid hits, with songs such as “Hard to Handle” by the Black Crowes and “American Girl” by Tom Petty. They also added in some songs by Van Halen, and Huey Lewis and the News.

In a change to their set, they brought Prestyn Smith back on stage to provide lead vocals on “Sweet Child ‘O Mine,” by Guns N’ Roses.

Follow Youthanize on Instagram at @youthanizeband.

Download QR