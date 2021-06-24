Toy store manager for a day helps other kids

On Saturday, June 19, Jocelyn Miller was knock knock Toy Store (sic) manager for a day. Jocelyn won the position from SEEK’s Event Auction. The Miller family came up with a way to give STEAM projects to kids in low income areas while Jocelyn enjoyed her day with some friendly faces. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

At 1:02 p.m., June 19, Steve Miller, Jocelyn’s dad, said they had raised more than $600. As of Monday, June 21, Steve Miller reported that the STEAM bag sale had raised $1,350.

Continuing through the Fourth of July weekend, you can “buy a bag” for $10, $15 or $20.

Lisa McHenry, knock knock’s owner will buy STEAM projects at wholesale.

Steve Miller (Joycelyn’s dad) will deliver the bags to organizations who provide summer enrichment to kids in Watts and Long Beach. McHenry showed Jocelyn how to ring up as customers began coming into the shop.

Jocelyn worked from 1-4 p.m. to kickoff this event. Jocelyn wore a mask. McHenry did not.

Most customers who came in wore masks.

One group of customers flowed into the store following a Juneteenth celebration. It was unclear how they found out about the sale.

Donors signed cards, which McHenry posted behind the cash register and in the window of her store. Miller said you buy what you want for the bags.

One purchase, for example, was a STEM themed music circuit board.

According to McHenry, she could get two of them wholesale for the $20 donation.

