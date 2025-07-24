YC Music Academy Opens Registration

By Reyna Rivera

Registration is now open for The Youth Center’s Music Academy, offering an exciting opportunity for young musicians in the Los Alamitos Unified School District to explore the magic of music! Classes will begin on Aug. 4 at Weaver Elementary, with other schools such as Los Alamitos Elementary, McGaugh Elementary, Rossmoor, Hopkinson, and Lee kicking off in September.

All classes are held right after school on each participating campus, providing convenient, high-quality music education for local students.

Class Offerings:

• TK-K KinderKeys: Young children will have the opportunity to learn to play the keyboard in a fun, engaging environment.

• Beginning Strings: Available for older kids at select schools, where they’ll learn to play violin, viola, or cello.

• Beginning Band: Also available for older kids, with drums, electric guitar, keyboard, and more.

• Intermediate Music Classes: For students who want to take their skills further, intermediate options will be available on Saturdays at The Youth Center.

Early Bird Registration is open now, with $75 in savings for parents who sign up early. Scholarships are available for low-income families to ensure that every child has access to the joy of music.

One of the highlights of The Youth Center’s music program is the All-District Concert, where young students have the chance to perform alongside middle and high school musicians.

“It’s an incredible experience for the kids to perform at the All-District Concert. The sense of accomplishment and excitement they feel, standing on stage with students of all ages, is truly inspiring. The magic of music is something they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives,” says Mrs. Janet, a lead instructor at The Youth Center.

“I love playing on the keyboard! It’s so much fun to make music come out of it, and I feel so proud when I get to play for my family and friends. Music is like magic, and I can’t wait to learn more!” says Ally, a KinderKeys student at LAE Elementary.

Space is limited, so parents are encouraged to register their children early. Early bird registration offers $75 in savings, and online registration is available at www.TheYouthCenter.org. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to nurture your child’s love for music and help them create lasting memories through performance and learning!

The Youth Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing enrichment opportunities for young people in our community. With a focus on music, arts, and after-school programs, The Youth Center helps students of all ages discover their passion, build confidence, and excel in a supportive environment.

For more information or to register, visit www.TheYouthCenter.org or contact Alisha Donahue at info@theyouthcenter.org or 562-493-4043

Reyna Rivera is a student intern with The Youth Center