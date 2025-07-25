Public may comment on former ARCO gas station site thru Sept. 12

State and county officials are considering closing the decontamination site at 490 Pacific Coast Highway.

Members of the public may comment on the former ARCO gas station site on PCH in Seal Beach by emailing Dayna Cordano, senior engineering geologist, Division of Water Quality, California Water Resources Control Boards. “We will have an initial, informal 90 day comment period for the community through September 12, 2025. After that time, we will evaluate if the site is ready for closure. If we proceed with closure after that time, we will have an additional 60 day comment period that will include the community and agencies that may be interested in closure of the site,” Cordano wrote in a recent email.

To comment, email dwq-ustcleanup@waterboards.ca.gov

In 2009, perhaps as many as four Bridgeport families had to vacate their homes due to contamination from the gas station. Gasoline vapors had been detected under the homes. Twenty-five homes were located in the contamination zone. More than one decontamination plan was proposed, including using chemicals to remove toxic chemicals from the soil on the site or using electricity to “cook” the chemicals from the soil. Eventually, the adopted plan called for demolishing the gas station and physically digging up and hauling away the contaminated soil.

The California Coastal Commission approved the decontamination of the site in 2011.