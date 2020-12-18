Woman’s Club of SB keeps ‘Spark of Love’ strong

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a “year for the records.” In years past, the Seal Beach Woman’s Club would host a holiday luncheon with Fire Department members in attendance, and ask that all members bring a new toy to give to the Spark of Love toy drive. Of course this year there will be no luncheon. But the SBWC made a decision that it was not going to allow the current pandemic issues to put a damper on their efforts to give back. And so once again, SBWC has teamed up with OC Fire Authority to insure that needy children have a gift on Christmas.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, SBWC President Maria Buhbe was joined by Twyla Karkut to present a collection of more than 80 toys to OC Fire Authority Liaison Elizabeth Denny. Special pickup arrangements had to be made as the Fire Department is not accepting drop offs at the local station this year. The SBWC greatly appreciated the outreach and efforts made to help them make this holiday special for deserving children and continue to their charter to give back to the community.

“As tough as this year has been, it seemed especially important to make this happen for the kids this year” said Maria Buhbe. “We all need a little hope and light in our lives now, and the SBWC is so happy to be able to do this. We wish everyone in the community a peaceful and safe holiday and our hopes are for a better 2021 ahead.”

The Woman’s Club of Seal Beach is the oldest non-profit in Seal Beach, founded in 1923. They are always looking for women to join and help them keep their service to the community alive and growing. If interested, contact Maria Buhbe at 562-598-2269 or visit womansclubofsealbeach.org.