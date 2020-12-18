Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on 20 detailed versions of the log and one summary version of the log, totaling 503 pages. The summary log provides no details about arrests. The source documents were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Space makes it impossible to include all incidents, crimes or arrests.

IN SEAL BEACH

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

• Brandishing a Weapon Reported (Priority 1)—10:54 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said a man was walking erratically on the side of the road, waiving 4- to 5-inch switchblade in the air. As of 10:55 a.m., the reporting person speculated he might be a transient. The reporting person was out of the area by that time. As of 11:01 a.m., police determined that he was at a bus stop and was OK. No weapon seen.

• Car Blocking (Priority 3)—6:49 p.m.—Seal Way (Old Town)—The reporting person reporting a car that was blocking the reporting person’s garage. As of 6:53 p.m., police contacted the registered owner of the car. They agreed to come and move it. Log item.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—10:48 p.m.—Clipper Way (Bridgeport)—Someone with a basketball was pounding it against the reporting person’s garage. The reporting person could only describe the individual as a male. As of 10:54 p.m., another reporting person advised the same. He was gone when police arrived.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

• Incident Report (Priority 3)—8:40 p.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—The reporting person accidentally threw her wallet in the trash bin at the complex. When she went back to retrieve it, the wallet was gone. After reviewing a video feed, the reporting person spied the occupants of a truck who went through the trash and took the wallet. The wallet contained her ID and credit cards. As of 9:46 p.m., the wallet was returned. Assisted.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

• Suspicious Car (Priority 3)—8:21 a.m.—Fifth Street (Old Town)—The reporting person said the door of a truck had been open since early that morning. Police left a voice mail for the registered owner. As of 8:40 a.m., the car checked OK. No signs of a crime. Note left.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

• Citizen Contact (Priority 3)—3:48 p.m.—Main Street—Police spoke with the reporting person on Main Street in reference to a parking issue. The reporting person re-parked their car on the same block (within 150 feet) within a four-hour window of time. Police advised the reporting person to contest the citation. The reporting person was also advised to obtain a merchant permit to park in specified areas without a citation. Assisted.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

• Transient (Priority 3)—10:25 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person said a transient man was stealing customers’ drinks and walking in and out of the location with his pants down. As of 10:26 a.m., a customer provided the man with a jacket since his pants were down. As of 10:41 a.m., he had left the location. Police were unable to find him.

• Found Property (Priority 4)—10:38 a.m.—Central Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person’s wife found case under a truck parked near Fifth and Central Avenue. The amount of money was blacked out in the log. The reporting person had the money at his residence for the police to pick up. Report taken.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—12:32 p.m.—Merion Way (Leisure World)—Someone took the reporting person’s electric scooter from the carport area over the previous four hours. No prosecution desired. Report taken.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

• Disturbing Noise (Priority 3)—6:20 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The reporting person said a man was yelling as he worked out. However, police did not find anyone working out—only runners.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—6:38 p.m.—Catalina Avenue (The Hill)—The reporting person said a man came to the door passing out coupons for a dry cleaning business. The reporting person was concerned because he only stopped at her residence. As of 6:56 p.m., another reporting person said he was on Catalina, walking toward Bolsa. He was gone when police arrived.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

• Disturbing Noise (Priority 3)—8:17 a.m.—Marina Drive (Bridgeport)—The reporting person said there was loud music at the handball courts off First Streets. However, the source of the reported noise was gone when police arrived.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—8:50 a.m.—Pelorus Avenue—Someone took property from the reporting person’s car during the night. The car door was possibly unlocked, but the reporting person thought it was locked. Loss included a backpack, a uniform jacket, house keys and paperwork. Report taken.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

• Disturbing Noise (Priority 3)—6:26 a.m.—10th Street (Old Town)—The reporting person said a neighbor was playing the drums. No one answered the police when they arrived at the reporting person’s home. No drumming heard.

• Arrest—Ocean Avenue—Seal Beach Police arrested Dianna Esmeralda Garcia on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

• Counseling (Priority 3)—11 a.m.—13th Street—The reporting person said their stolen property was possibly on Facebook Marketplace in Long Beach. Counseled.

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—11:20 a.m.—12th Street and Landing Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said a man dumped tires and miscellaneous large items in the street. The reporting person said the person lived out of their car. As of 11:37 a.m., the reporting person called back to say he was dumping more items into the street. As of 11:56 a.m., police contacted him. It turned out he was arranging stuff in the car.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

• Counseling (Priority 3)—8:14 a.m.—Old Ranch Road—A dead animal was left on the reporting person’s property. This was the second time it had happened in the past week. As of 9:09, a message was delivered to Long Beach Animal Care Services to pick up the dead animal.

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue (in Long Beach)—Police arrested Brycen Corwin Rogers on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

• Arrest—Ironwood Avenue— Police arrested Jonathan Andrew Zinn on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

• Arrest—Seventh Street and Central Avenue—Police arrested Jeanette Moneau on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.

• Arrest—Primrose Circle—Police arrested Carlos Alberto Arguedas on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

• Arrest—13th Street—Police arrested Lydia Fiona Dior on suspicion of disorderly conduct: alcohol.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

• Hazard (Priority 3)—9:23 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said there were two large wires down to the rear of the location. Police were provided with a pole number. As of 9:36 a.m., police placed cones around the wires. They were cable wires and Frontier had already been notified. Referred.

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested John Choice on suspicion of felony grand theft.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Marvista Avenue—Police arrested Kent Keel on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—8:07 a.m.—Fourth Street (Old Town)—The reporting person, a passerby, said the passenger window of a car had been smashed out. As of 8:19 a.m., police contacted the registered owner of the car. Details of the loss were not provided in the log. Report taken.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—8:25 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person said a man appeared to be upset. He slammed his skateboard on poles as he walked by. As of 8:50 a.m., police contacted him. He was offered sources, but he declined them.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—2:52 p.m.—14th Street—The reporting person’s red Gravity Mountain Bike with flat tires was stolen. As of 2:53 p.m., the reporting person was out looking for his bike. The value of the lost bike was blacked out in the log, but grand theft in California is defined as the taking of property or cash worth $950 or more. As of 2:59 p.m., police contacted the reporting person. Grand theft report taken.

• Arrest—First Street—Police arrested David Robert Sprinkle on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

• Battery Report (Priority 3)—4:52 p.m.—Aster Street and Old Ranch Road—An individual punched the reporting person’s husband in the face. As of 4:53 p.m., the reporting person and her husband declined medics. The other party left. Report taken.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

• Transient (Priority 2)—2:16 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Customers asked the reporting person to call the police about a man described as a transient who had been yelling at customers at the location. The man in question had apparently been hanging out at the facility. As of 2:20 p.m., a second reporting person, the property owner, asked the police to call him about how to address the transient problem at the property. As of 2:36 p.m., police contacted the transient man in question. He was advised/warned counseled about his behavior.

• Arrest—Burkhurst and Atlanta (n Huntington Beach)—Police arrested Gabriel Kevin Sanchez on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled narcotic substance.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—1:03 p.m.—Apollo Court—The reporting person reported the loss of catalytic converters taken from three company cars over the past week or so. Report taken.

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Tyler James Dotty on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

• Patrol Checks (Priority 3)—10:28 a.m.—Electric Avenue (Old Town)—the reporting person told police approximately 20 individuals, possibly with a band, were not wearing masks. As of 10:56 a.m., the individuals at the location would be putting on masks after apparently being counseled by the police.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—1 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A man was standing outside, trying to come back into the store. There was a disturbance over his not wearing a mask. An employee offered him a mask, but he refused and instead put underwear across his face. As of 1:10 p.m., police contacted an employee who said the man was gone.

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue and Apollo Drive—Police arrested Yvone Chavez on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.

• Arrest—Rose Circle and Almond Avenue—Police arrested Jovan Djordjevic on suspicion of felony sexual penetration with a foreign object/etc., on a victim under 18 years of age.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

• Arrest—Tam O’Shanter Road—Police arrested Marissa Gala Panganiban on suspicion of felony grand theft.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Richard Glenn Swinford on suspicion of felony grand theft bicycles.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

• Arrest—Sixth Street—Police arrested Michael Christopher Engers on suspicion of felony infliction of injury on spouse/cohabitant/etc.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Frank Castle on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.

In Los Alamitos

Monday, December 7

• Identity Theft—6:12 a.m.—Los Al Boulevard —Police were called to investigate a potential identify theft after someone reported trying to obtain credit with the reporting party’s id. Police arrested Scott Lucas Catalano, 28, on suspicion of identity theft. Los Al police also arrested Shealyn Megan Edgmon, 28, and on suspicion of identity theft and using an id with intent to defraud.

• Attempted Theft—7 a.m.—Bloomfield—Police are investigating an incident wherein a person attempted to take an auto without the owner’s consent.

December 8

• Drug Arrest—Time not provided—Catalina Street—Police say they arrested Javier Armenta, 49, and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

December 9

• Arrest—Katella Avenue—Los Al Police say they arrested Rebecca Tacosa Gray, 50, and charged her with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.