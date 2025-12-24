Winter sand berm transforms into sled hill in Huntington Beach

A temporary 12-foot sand berm appeared like magic recently on Huntington City Beach, transforming into a winter sand playground, according to Huntington Beach City officials who said they authorized the build for people of all ages to play on for free till some time early in 2026.

Designed for sledding, the hill located on the beach at Huntington Street and Pacific Coast Highway sits directly across from Pacific City. This idea was started by Kriss Cassanova, economic development manager for the city of Huntington Beach. Cassanova said: “My family has enjoyed sand sliding on similar berms over the years and I felt we needed it here.”

For those looking for fun, the activity is free during beach hours (5 a.m.-10 p.m.) but you have to bring your own sand sled sold online and in stores.