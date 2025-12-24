Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration nearing two decades

This is the 19th year for the Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration. This is the last of our teenage years. The contest is going to be in its 20s next year and will be an adult – yikes. It’s been so much fun along the way, and the elaborate decorating and mesmerizing Christmas displays continue to get more elaborate and better each year.

Safe to say this has become a Rossmoor family tradition. When the Christmas Lights Hot Spots Map goes live on the Rossmoor Homeowners Association website, it’s been getting more than 50,000 views every year. That’s no typo. We’re seeing more and more family caravans, driving around, more bicyclists and more golf carts cruising the streets, checking out the Christmas displays.

There are soooo many great homes to tour this year in Rossmoor and some absolutely (brilliant—pun intended) Recognition Award recipients that you don’t want to miss. All the homeowners that made the map have spent days prepping their lawns, changing fuses, replacing burnt out bulbs, and ascending and descending repeatedly on ladders—all to bring a Christmas smile to our faces.

Time to recognize and celebrate their hard work and accomplishments. For our 19th year – Announcing the 2025 RHA Recognition Award winners and the Honorable Mention homes that made the Rossmoor Christmas Lights Hot Spot Map. Time for you to check them out in any and all various modes of transportation and maybe give them a honk or two just before you head to the next winner.

Postcard Perfect Christmas Award – Farber Family (11352 Wembley Road)

This home captures the timeless charm of a holiday greeting card, earning the “Postcard Perfect Christmas” award for its elegant and heartwarming display. With crisp white lights tracing the roofline and windows, wreaths adorning each pane, and a warmly lit entrance that beckons visitors in, the scene feels like it was lifted straight from a classic Christmas postcard. The yard glows with red and white lights wrapped around trees and bushes, while illuminated reindeer and festive figures add a touch of magic and whimsy. It’s a picture-perfect presentation that evokes nostalgia, joy, and the spirit of the season – a true gift to the neighborhood.

Electrical Evergreen Parade Award – Monsen Family (3141 Hillrose Drive)

This is a must stop for families traveling through Rossmoor, seeking Christmas cheer.

Actually, good thing the home is situated on a corner lot because you’re not going to see all the movement and magic at first glance. With the parade of lights and joyous Christmas music, the display brings so many smiles to kids’ (and adults’) faces, much like a well-known Electrical Parade, just a bit east on Katella Blvd. Only the Monsen’s home has dancing Christmas trees, stars and snowflakes. Tune into FM 88.7 for the full sights and sounds spectacle.

Kids’ Choice Award – Dugan Family (11171 Donnis Road)

The judges didn’t even have to think twice – this house was an instant favorite. The Dugan Family went all out with a display that’s bursting with color, characters, and pure holiday joy. There’s Santa, snowmen, reindeer, glowing gift boxes, and a giant “JOY” ornament that basically screams Christmas cheer. The lights are everywhere – on the roof, in the trees, across the yard – and it all comes together like the ultimate Christmas party. It’s fun, it’s festive, and it’s got major selfie vibes. The judges were obsessed.

RHA Nomination Award – Den Hartog Family (3212 Hillrose Drive)

Yes – judges can be influenced by participating homeowners. In past years, while the judging caravan drove by, the Den Hartog family members had fun dressing up in Santa and elves’ outfits, handing out candy canes. Well, this year the Rossmoor neighbors were already super impressed with the family’s display, long before the judges even arrived. In fact the home was nominated multiple times by Rossmoor residents. And it’s no wonder because the house is both charming and hypnotic. This year as the judges visited, the front yard snow making machine suddenly turned on, making the kids even more giddy. Check it out, especially during this year’s Christmas Lights Bicycle Tour next weekend – you might even get a candy cane.

Oh Holy Lights Award – Giddens Family (12651 Foster Road)

The Giddens Family’s display is a radiant reminder of the season’s deeper meaning, wrapped in festive joy. At the heart of their decorations shines a beautifully lit nativity scene – Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, and the Wise Men – glowing with reverence and peace. Surrounding it, the yard bursts with holiday cheer: Santa, snowmen, reindeer, and sparkling gift boxes, all set aglow in dazzling color. Candy cane-lined paths and a bold “MERRY CHRISTMAS” sign complete the celebration, making this home both holy and bright. It’s a true “Oh Holy Lights” moment, where faith and festivity shine together.

United We Twinkle Award – Hayes, Hertzog, Harris and Bickerstaff Families (3051 – 3052 Burney Place)

This year, Burney Place proved that when neighbors join forces, the results are nothing short of spectacular. From rooftops lined with shimmering lights to arches stretching across driveways and trees wrapped in glowing color, the entire cul-de-sac sparkles as one unified display. Every home adds its own flair, yet together they create a breathtaking holiday scene that feels like stepping into a storybook. It’s festive, it’s collaborative, and it shows the true magic of community spirit. United, Burney Place twinkles brighter than ever.

Dreaming of a Light Christmas Award – Bliss Family (3132 Druid Lane)

Since the weather forecast for Christmas white snow in Rossmoor is rather distant, we’re dreaming about a Light Christmas, and this house offers plenty to celebrate. We suspect the conversation within the Bliss household went something like: “We’re running out of places on the front lawn to put decorations. Well, there’s always the roof!”

So that’s where the penguin slide went, and we’re sure the penguins up there are thrilled with the decision. It seems like all the Christmas characters on display are enjoying their evening, and we’re certain that anyone traveling by the Bliss family’s Light

Christmas will be equally cheerful with Christmas dreams to follow.

Jolly Old Saint Mint Award – Cunningham Family (3342 Cortese Drive)

This house is peppermint perfection. The Cunningham Family’s display is bursting with holiday cheer, wrapped in red and white lights and topped off with a giant Santa hat glowing from the chimney. Two towering candy canes frame the entrance like a gateway to the North Pole, while the roofline, windows, and bushes sparkle in a swirl of festive colors. It’s bold, it’s joyful, and it’s got just the right amount of minty magic. “Jolly Old Saint Mint” couldn’t be more fitting – this home is a sweet treat for every passerby.

The Gift That Keeps on Glowing Award – Snapper Family (3331 Huntley Drive)

Every year, the Snapper Family unwraps a little more magic for the neighborhood – and this year’s display is their brightest yet. From glowing candy canes and cheerful snowmen to angels, reindeer, and a giant lighted arch with a festive bow, their home is a joyful celebration that truly keeps on glowing. Even the storage pod joins the fun, wrapped like a present with red-and-white stripes and a glowing green wreath. It’s colorful, creative, and full of heart – a gift to Rossmoor that shines brighter with each passing season.

Rookie of the Year Award – Fillmon Family (12411 Kensington Road)

This is an ongoing Christmas Lights Celebration Award that truly encourages us. So many times the home looks incredible the first year, then gets even better years following.

The Fillmon family intend to keep the tradition alive, and their display is already impressive and fun. We learned the decorating process is a family affair, and the youngest son insisted on highlighting Santa’s count-down-to Christmas clock, which is the most prominent feature. Of course, the Grinch and Max, right next to the manger scene are great ways to soak in the Christmas season too.

Young Illuminator Award – Kelsey Family (3222 Copa de Oro Drive)

This year, there are two incredible Rookie entries that inspire us all, especially the organizers of this Rossmoor Christmas event. The Kelsey Family’s house was completely decorated by the mother and teen-age daughter team, who each year, printed the Rossmoor Christmas Lights Map and toured the beautifully decorated homes.

It was always the daughter’s dream to have their house listed on the map, and guess what?

Their home is enchanting with surrounding-colored lights and Christmas figures offering a welcoming glow and playful atmosphere.

So much that they earned the Young Illuminator Award.

We certainly hope this inspires the young folks in our neighborhood to keep this family fun tradition alive.

Continuing the tradition as well, all award-winning and honorable mention homeowners will receive an appreciation box of chocolate candy from the RHA, mostly composed of dark chocolate.

Chris Marshall and Kieran Nolan, Co-chairs Rossmoor RHA Christmas Lights Celebration