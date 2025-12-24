Briefing Room: Don’t let fear win—let’s take care of each other

Hi Seal Beach,

As we head into the final stretch of the holiday season, many of us are gathering with family and friends, attending community events, and spending more time out in public. Unfortunately, recent news coverage has also highlighted a rise in antisemitic incidents and attacks targeting Jewish people and Jewish spaces, including violence tied to Hanukkah gatherings and the need for heightened security at public celebrations. Hate does not stay “somewhere else.” It spreads when communities dismiss it as someone else’s problem or assume it could never happen here.

Here is the warning we all need to hear clearly: Bias-driven behavior often starts small, like vandalism, graffiti, threats, or harassment, but it can escalate quickly. Earlier this year, federal authorities publicly warned of an elevated threat environment for Jewish communities in the wake of major attacks and attempted attacks. This is exactly why “see something, say something” matters. The Department of Homeland Security’s campaign is built around a simple truth: Everyday people are often the first to notice suspicious behavior, and early reporting can prevent harm (https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something).

In Seal Beach, we ask everyone to stay alert, look out for one another, and report hate in any form. If there is an immediate threat or anyone is in danger, call 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, call our 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at (562) 594-7232. If you experience or witness a hate incident or hate crime, you can also use our online reporting portal (https://sealbeachpd.com/report-a-hate-crime/).

As we celebrate the holidays, let’s choose to be the kind of community that doesn’t look away, doesn’t stay silent, and doesn’t let fear win. Seal Beach has always been at its best when we take care of each other, and that’s one of the reasons this city feels different in all the right ways. We’re a community where neighbors still wave, local businesses know your name, and people genuinely step up when someone needs help—whether it’s checking on an elderly neighbor, welcoming a new family to the block, or quietly doing the right thing when no one is watching.

So yes, we can be vigilant and still be welcoming. We can be cautious while still leading with kindness. And we can reject hate without losing our warmth. From all of us at SBPD, happy holidays, Seal Beach. Thank you for being the kind of community that stands together, looks out for one another, and chooses courage and compassion, especially when it matters most.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!