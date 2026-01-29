Wheeler is 2026 planning chair

District Five Commissioner Margo Wheeler was unanimously elected chair of the 2026 Seal Beach Planning Commission. The other nominees turned down their nominations.

She held the position last year.

District One Commissioner Calvin Mingione was unanimously elected to another term as vice chair.

District Four Commissioner Patty Campbell nominated Mingione to be chair.

However, Mingione said he would rather nominate Wheeler for chair.

Mingione then formally declined the nomination.

Campbell nominated District Two Commissioner Karen Nolta to be the commission chair.

Nolta also declined the nomination. “I feel like I need a little more experience,” she said.

Mingione nominated Wheeler to continue as chair.

All five commissioners voted yes.

District Three Commissioner Susan Perrell nominated Mingione to be vice chair.

There were no other nominations.

In other news, the commissioners approved a permit for a child event space in the center next to Leisure World.