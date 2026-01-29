Oilers hand Griffins first league setback

Huntington Beach High overcame a five-point deficit with 4:21 left in the game to hand Los Alamitos its first Sunset League loss, 57-49, on Saturday at Huntington Beach High.

Senior guard Taylor Savage led the late charge with two three-pointers that gave the Oilers a 50-49 lead.

She also grabbed a missed free throw and scored to push the lead to 52-47. Los Alamitos was able to get some open shots, but the ball wasn’t falling for the Griffins. Nine different players scored for the Griffins, but only one, sophomore Maile Heng, reached double digits with 14 points. Sophomore forward Torri Yoshida had six points.

Savage led the Oilers with 16 points, including four three pointers. Junior forward Emily Hoang had 15 points, while Emma Miyai and Shelby Nguyen each had 13. Hoang hit five of six free throws in the closing minutes as the Griffins were forced to foul to extend the game.

The Griffins are still in control of the league race with a 7-1 record in league play. Huntington Beach and Marina are tied for second place with records of 5-3.

The Griffins will host Fountain Valley today at 7 p.m. and they will play at Newport Harbor at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Huntington Beach will host Corona del Mar at 12:30 on Saturday and will host Marina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.