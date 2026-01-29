Seal Beach Citizen of the Year

Seal Beach resident Ray Longoria was recognized by the Seal Beach City Council as the recipient of the 2026 Citizen of the Year by Cypress College. Seen from left to right are, in the foreground, Cypress College Foundation Executive Director Howard Kumarin and Longoria. Seated behind them on the dais are District Two Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Ben Wong, District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau, District Five Councilman Nathan Steele, and (standing behind them) are District One Council Member Joe Kalmick and District Four Councilwoman Patty Senecal. The award will be formally presented at the 51st Annual Americana Awards on Saturday, March 21, at the Westin Anaheim Resort. Photo by Scott Newton