Celebrating The Art of Autism

Bogart’s Coffee House was host to an art event, The Art of Autism, on Jan. 16, that showcased art by artists on the Autism spectrum. The event displayed pieces by artist, from beginner to professional, including two children who were participating in their first exhibit.

Despite the rain, the event had good attendance and seven pieces were sold. JoAnn Adams, owner of Bogart’s donated the use of her shop for the event.

“She wanted all proceeds to benefit the artists- just another way this amazing community spreads the joy,” Art of Autism Board Member Lamis Jabri said.