What the Seal Beach City Charter says: About the city attorney

Part four of an ongoing series.

The City Council hires the city attorney as well as the city manager, according to Article VII of the City Charter. “To become eligible for City Attorney or Assistant City Attorney the person appointed shall be an Attorney at Law duly licensed as such under the laws of the State of California and shall have engaged in the practice of law for at least three (3) years prior to appointment. The City Attorney shall have the power and be required to:

“a) Represent and advise the City Council and all City Officers in matters of law pertaining to their office.

“b) Represent and appear for the City in any or all actions and proceedings in which the City is concerned or is a party, except the prosecution of criminal actions, and represent and appear for any City Officer or employee, or former City Officer or employee, in any or all actions and proceedings in which any such officer or employee is concerned or is a party, for any act arising out of the officer’s employment or by reason of his/her official capacity.

“c) Attend all regular meetings of the City Council and give advice and opinions in writing whenever requested to do so by the City Council or by any of the boards or officers of the City.

“d) Approve the form of all contracts made by and all bonds given to the City, endorsing approval thereon in writing.

“e) Prepare any and all proposed ordinances or resolutions for the City and amendments thereto.

“f) Approve, as to legality, all investments of City funds,” according to Section 704, Article VII of the City Charter.

“The City Council shall have control of all legal business and proceedings and may employ other attorneys to take charge of a litigation or matter or to assist the City Attorney therein,” according to Section 704.

“The City Attorney shall, subject to the approval of the City Council, appoint such deputies, to assist the City Attorney at such salaries or compensation as the Council may, by ordinance, prescribe,” according to Article VII, Section 705.

Currently, the city’s attorney is actually Richards, Watson and Gershon. The firm currently has Nicholas Ghirelli serving as the Seal Beach city attorney. His recent predecessors were Craig Steele and Quinn Barrow.

“All bonds shall be executed by responsible corporate surety, shall be approved as to form by the City Attorney, and shall be filed with the City Clerk. Premiums on official bonds shall be paid by the City,” according to the Charter.