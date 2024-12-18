Seal Beach City Council approves rules for inspecting ‘substandard’ residential units

The City Council unanimously approved policies for inspecting multi-unit residential buildings on Monday, Dec. 9. The new policies and procedures were required by a 2023 state law, according to a city staff report.

The council did not hold a public hearing. There was no council discussion following the staff presentation.

“Assembly Bill 548 (AB 548), enacted during the 2023 legislative session, amended the State’s Health and Safety Code by adding Section 17970.7, which mandates that local enforcement agencies develop policies and procedures for inspecting multi-unit buildings if a unit is determined to be substandard, or in violation of the State Housing Law, and has the potential to affect other units,” according to the staff report prepared by Planning Manager Shaun Temple.

“Existing law authorizes officers, employees, or agents of an enforcement agency to enter and inspect any building or premises to secure compliance with the State Housing Law,” Temple wrote.

“The new requirement enacted pursuant to AB 548 requires that local enforcement agencies develop policies and procedures for inspecting a building with multiple units if a building inspector or code enforcement officer has determined that (1) a unit is substandard, and (2) that the defects or violations have the potential to affect other units of the building,” Temple wrote.