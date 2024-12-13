What the Seal Beach City Charter says: About the mayor and mayor pro tem

Part three in an ongoing series.

In December, the council will accept the results of the election, swear in two new members and elect the mayor.

In Seal Beach, the council members, not the public, select the mayor from among themselves. District Four Council Member/Mayor Schelly Sustarsic and District Two Council Member Tom Moore have termed out.

Mayor

The Seal Beach City Charter doesn’t have a lot to say about the offices of either the mayor or the mayor pro tem.

“Upon the completion of the canvass of the election returns of any municipal election at which any member or members of the City Council is or are elected, the City Council shall meet and shall elect one (1) of its members as its presiding officer, who shall have the title of Mayor. The Mayor shall have a voice and vote in all its proceedings. The Mayor shall be the official head of the City for all ceremonial purposes,” according to Article IV, Section 404 of the charter.

“The Mayor shall also act in a liaison capacity between the City Council and the City Manager, and in such capacity shall advise the City Manager on matters of Council Policy,” according to Article IV, Section 404.

“The Mayor shall perform such other duties consistent with the office as may be prescribed by this Charter or as may be imposed by the City Council. The Mayor shall serve in such capacity at the pleasure of the City Council,” according to Article IV, Section 404.

Mayor pro tempore

The charter devotes one paragraph to the mayor pro tem.

“At the same time as a Mayor is selected, the City Council shall also designate one (1) of its members as Mayor Pro Tempore, who shall serve in such capacity at the pleasure of the City Council. The Mayor Pro Tempore shall perform the duties of the Mayor during the Mayor’s absence or disability,” according to Article IV, Section 404.

For previous articles in this series, see “What the City Charter says” and “What the City Charter says about the City Council” at sunnews.org.