Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center to shelter Seal Beach wildlife

As part of the creation of an in-house Seal Beach animal control program, the council approved an agreement with the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center to shelter local wildlife. The maximum cost will be $500 a month for two years, according to the staff report by Support Services Capt. Nick Nicholas.

The council’s approval also authorized City Manager Jill Ingram to execute the contract.

Background

“In May of 2022, the Seal Beach City Council directed the Seal Beach Police Department to provide in-house animal control services for the Seal Beach community,” Nicholas wrote. (See “SBPD to provide animal control services,” at sunnews.org.) “As part of the transition to in-house animal control services, a Request for Proposals was sent to several local animal shelters. Based on the specific needs of Seal Beach, the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center was selected as the best provider for Seal Beach animal control shelter services for wildlife animals located within Seal Beach,” Nicholas wrote.

“The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center is experienced in providing such wildlife animal shelter services for municipal corporations and is able to provide personnel with the requisite experience and background to carry out these duties,” Nicholas wrote.

“The proposed Agreement is for a two-year initial term extending from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025, at the not-to-exceed rate of $500 per month, and provides the City with the option to elect up to three additional one-year terms, at the not-to-exceed rate of $500 per month,” Nicholas wrote.

“Funding for this contract will be expensed from the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Police Animal Control Maintenance and Operations budgets,” Nicholas wrote.