Water and sewer rate article missing important detail

I am writing in regard to the article titled “GRF Opposes Water/Sewer Rate Increases,” published on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in the Sun Newspapers.

While the article was informative, I believe one important detail was missing.

The Golden Rain Foundation manages the shared trust property and facilities for the 16 Mutual Corporations within Leisure World.

These Mutual Corporations are the property owners of record.

Therefore, although there are 6,608 residential units in LW, the actual number of individual parcels eligible to participate in the protest process is only 253.

This distinction is critical because, under the proposed rate changes, only 253 protest letters can be submitted on behalf of Leisure World residents.

For a more detailed explanation, please see Resolution 7645, page 4, adopted by the City Council.

Many residents I’ve spoken with have assumed that thousands of protest letters would be submitted from LW.

Comments like, “Oh, there’s no need for me to send one since all the seniors in Leisure World will be writing one,” reflect a common misunderstanding. Clarifying this point can help ensure residents are accurately informed and able to take meaningful action.

Sincerely,

Michael Mollica