Briefing Room: Have your kids wear buckled bike helmets 

Hi Seal Beach,

Now that summer is in full swing, one thing we’ve been noticing a lot lately—especially near McGaugh, the beach paths, and on Main Street—is kids riding bikes or electric bikes with helmets on their heads, but not strapped under their chins.

While we love seeing kids wearing helmets, an unbuckled helmet won’t help in a crash—and it’s actually not legal.

Under California Vehicle Code §21212, any person under 18 riding a bicycle, electric bicycle, scooter, skateboard, roller skates, or similar device must wear a properly fitted and fastened helmet when on public roads, bike paths, or trails. The key words are: properly fitted and fastened. If the strap isn’t buckled, it’s not in compliance with the law. Parents can be cited if a child is riding unsafely.

It’s also a safety issue. A helmet that isn’t strapped will fly off in a crash, offering little to no protection. According to national safety data, correctly worn helmets reduce the risk of serious head injury by up to 85%.

What can parents do?

• Check that your child’s helmet fits snugly and sits level on their head

• Buckle the strap securely every ride

• Remind kids: no “halfway” wearing a helmet

Seal Beach is an incredibly walkable and bike-friendly community, and we want to keep it that way—especially for our youngest riders. Let’s all do our part to encourage safe, legal helmet use.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!