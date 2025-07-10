Huntington Beach church raises more than $38,000

Funds from fireworks sales to help people in need

One of 16 lucky non-profit groups of a City of Huntington Beach lottery started their 4th of July holiday with a bang! With a pool of dozens of groups vying for a fireworks stand, Refuge Calvary Chapel won a spot and got to keep a portion of proceeds from the booth’s sales for their programs & causes. Volunteers from the church were ecstatic when they learned they could select a mission the church supports to assign proceeds to.

“There were $38,400 raised from sales and Refuge gets to keep $19,200 of it,” said Pastor Dwight Karr.

Joe and Mary Uht of Westminster worked the booth to help their daughter & son-in-law, Jennifer and Greg Weaver, working as missionaries in Portugual. Their missionary work is but one of many programs the church and other non-profits are involved in.

High school Booster Clubs, Lions, Kiwanis, Sports Groups and Churches all enter the lottery which is held in April at a City Council Meeting of each Year to fund their charitable causes in this annual tradition said Huntington Beach City Clerk Lisa Lane Barnes.

“It’s a win/win situation,” said Pastor Geoff Wilson of Refuge Calvary. “We are thankful to the city when we have the opportunity to run this booth. Every dollar we raise goes to missionary work.”

To learn more about Refuge Missionaries, visit refugefamily.com/missions. You may also e-mail them at: missions@refugefamily.com or call (714) 891-9495.