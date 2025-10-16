Visually impaired sail with Lions and Yacht Club

The event organizers were Skippers Laura Ellsworth (Yacht Club), left, and Angie Huezo (Lions).

On Sunday, Oct. 12, the Seal Beach Lions Club and the Seal Beach Yacht Club joined forces to present their annual “Sailing With The Wind- A day on the water for the visually impaired.” The day started with breakfast at the Yacht Club served by the Seal Beach Lions and Leos.

Then the 63 participants were divided between 11 boats for a fun-filled morning on Alamitos Bay or sailing on the Pacific Ocean.

Next came a burger lunch at the Yacht Club before returning home.

Thirty-eight Lions and 21 Leos volunteered their time along with the 11 boat skippers in order to make this day memorable.