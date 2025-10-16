Seal Beach Lions Club supports mental health program

In a powerful fusion of music and healing, an Operation Song Retreat was held at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center Long Beach, California on Oct. 8. The event coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week, a nationwide campaign scheduled between Oct. 5 through 11 and made possible through a generous donation from the Seal Beach Lions Club. This Operation Song retreat brought together seven professional songwriters, VA staff, and community volunteers for a day of creativity, connection, and emotional release for six LBVA veterans.

The day began with a welcome from Seal Beach Lions President Kevin Young who is pleased to see this very first Operation Song taking place at VA Medical Center Long Beach. “From personal experience I too have experienced the trauma that military service brings to veterans and our Lions Club members’ are happy to make Operation Song an addition to the worthy charitable organizations Seal Beach Lions’ Club supports.”

After many months of networking at monthly “Social Connection” events at Long Beach VA, Lion Terri Quinlan, who is also an Operation Song Mission Ambassador volunteer says, “This was a collaboration at it’s very finest and seeing this Operation Song vision come to fruition is beyond my expectations.” The winning and remarkable VA Staff support team has included: Gretchen Sholty, Paul Koons, VIneece Whitener, Crystal Bracy-Wilson, Selena Sykes, Jessica Avila, Stephen Dagadaki, Alyssa Rivas, and videographer Tommy Grimes. And special thanks to Lions Club members and friends who assisted with refreshments and other duties as assigned.

Their team of professional musicians are the heart of Operation Song’s success. For the past year, Steven McClintock, has been a part of this team. Recognized by his peers in the world of songwriting, Steven has been a part of this team where he has experienced this exceptional song-writing process. Unique because Operation Song engages veterans and first responders returning from Afghanistan and other deployments to offer veterans this story-telling opportunity. Steven says: “When I see our heroes with tears falling as they share their stories, there is nothing else that compares to this profound songwriting experience and I just love being part of making this process work. It’s an honor to help veterans turn their experiences into something beautiful and lasting in a song.” “Thanks to Operation Song Director Mike Byer for assigning me as a West Coast lead as we bring this miracle program to Southern California for the very first time.” Steven added.

Steven’s team of professional song writers are all known for their prolific songwriting abilities. Not only are six songs written in one day, the songs were recorded and performed at the end of day before an audience of family, friends, staff, Lions Club Members, and invited guests. Helping to meet that goal, Songwriter Stephen Petree had the exceptional job of recording all six songs in succession. Links to all songs will be available online at a later date with links at Operation Song’s website, YouTube, Apple Music, and Bandcamp. Titles and songwriting artists include:

Steven McClintock: God Opened My Eyes

Team Franklin & Wall: Land of The Free

Lisa Jakert: Raine’s Blues

Harold Payne: I’m in Pretty Good Shape for The Shape I’m In

Stephen Petree: Life is In The Attitude

Warren Sellers: Good Day to Be Alive

Operation Song is a 501 (c)(3) based in Nashville, Tennessee, with other “operations” taking place in various States including Texas, New York, Florida, and Wisconsin – to name a few. This Operation Song at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center is the very first taking place in California and with financial support, it is anticipated that there will be many more Operation Song retreats to come to Southern California empowering veterans and first responders “One Song at a Time!”

Operation Song continues to expand its reach across the country, bringing the healing power of music to those who’ve served. This inaugural retreat in Long Beach marks a milestone in the organization’s journey and sets the stage for future events that blend artistry with advocacy. For more information about Operation Song visit htpps://www.operationsong.org and listen to songs on YouTube, Apple Music, and Bandcamp. For more about Operation Song in California text Terri Quinlan at 562-889-5924 and visit QR Links.