Lampson Ave project update

Seal Beach City Attorney gave the public an update on the Lampson Avenue development project at the Oct. 13 council meeting. The Lampson project is a proposed residential development in Los Alamitos on the other side of the street from Seal Beach’s College Park East neighborhood.

He said Seal Beach has not issued an encroachment permit or authorized sewer connection.

He said Seal Beach had been talking to the developer for many months. Ghirelli said Seal Beach told the developer that for the city to consider a sewer connection would require a study of the capacity and quality of the sewer pipes so the Seal Beach council can make an informed decision on whether accepting the connection would pose problems for the city of Seal Beach.

“Until then, the connection will not be approved,” Ghirelli said.

Ghirelli said the city of Los Alamitos made a condition of approving the project that the developer get a sewer connection from either Seal Beach or the Rossmoor/Los Alamitos sewer system.