Vikings Start Fast

Marina High’s softball team is looking to make some noise in the Sunset League this season. Although only 5-5 in overall record, the Vikings have shown competitiveness against solid competition. The Vikings were 2-3 at the recent Dave Kops Tournament of Champions, with all three losses coming with one-run margins. Two blowout wins also fired up the Vikings as they prepare to jump into league play next week. In a 12-2 win over Westlake, The Vikings slugged four home runs, including two by senior Liz Byer (pictured), who finished with six RBIs. Charlize Kent and Gabriella DiBenedetto had one each. University of Michigan bound junior pitcher, Mia Valbuena will anchor the pitching staff as the No. 1 starter. The Vikings open league play at Edison at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Photo by Ted Apodaca