Briefing Room: Police work and mental health

Hi Seal Beach,

Policing is a profession built on service, sacrifice, and resilience. Every day, officers and professional staff step into the unknown, making split-second decisions that can change lives. But behind the badge and uniform are human beings—individuals who carry the weight of what they see and experience. The challenges of this job are not just physical; they take a mental and emotional toll as well.

For years, there has been a stigma surrounding wellness and mental health in policing. The expectation has often been to “tough it out,” to push through trauma, stress, and fatigue without showing signs of struggle. But the truth is, resilience isn’t about suppressing emotions—it’s about having the strength to acknowledge when support is needed. Real strength is knowing when to ask for help and ensuring our teammates have the resources to do the same.

At the Seal Beach Police Department, we recognize that wellness isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a priority. We are committed to breaking down the stigma and ensuring that every member of our team has the tools they need to thrive, both on and off duty.

What We’re Doing

• Peer Support Team: Our department has an active peer support team, offering a confidential, judgment-free space for employees to talk through challenges with colleagues who understand.

• Wellness Resources: We have expanded access to mental health professionals who specialize in working with first responders. Whether it’s a routine check-in or navigating a difficult call, these resources are available to everyone.

• Annual Wellness Checks: Just like physical check-ups, mental health should be routinely maintained. We encourage officers and staff to participate in wellness checks as a proactive approach to mental health.

• Physical Wellness Initiatives: Fitness and nutrition play a critical role in stress management and overall resilience. Our department supports physical wellness programs and encourages officers to prioritize their health.

• The Wellness Room: Under the leadership of Chief Henderson, SBPD has introduced a dedicated Wellness Room—a quiet, comfortable space where personnel can decompress after a traumatic incident. This space was created with our team’s well-being in mind, offering a place to step away, reset, and return to duty with a clearer mindset.

One of the most unique resources we have at SBPD is Facility Dog Yosa. As a trained facility dog, Yosa plays an essential role in supporting the mental wellness of our personnel. She provides comfort and emotional support to officers and staff, helping to reduce stress after difficult calls.

Yosa isn’t just here for morale—she’s an active part of our wellness program. Studies have shown that interaction with dogs can lower blood pressure, reduce anxiety, and increase overall well-being. Whether she’s making rounds at the station, offering a moment of calm after a tough day, or simply being her friendly, tail-wagging self, Yosa is a reminder that resilience isn’t just about pushing forward—it’s also about taking moments to pause and recharge.

The Seal Beach Police Department is committed to creating a culture where wellness is not an afterthought—it’s embedded in everything we do. We are fostering an environment where asking for help is seen as a sign of strength, not weakness. We are ensuring that our officers know they are valued, supported, and never alone.

You cannot pour from an empty cup. Taking care of yourself is not selfish—it’s necessary. It makes you a better officer, a better partner, a better friend, and a better member of the community we serve.

If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out. Support is here. Resilience isn’t about enduring hardship alone—it’s about standing together, lifting each other up, and ensuring that every officer, dispatcher, and staff member in our department has the strength to keep going.

We see you. We support you. And we’re all in this together.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!