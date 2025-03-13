CatPAWS to showcase adoptable cats on March 29

Pets are family, and can bring hope, companionship and unconditional love to their people.

Adopting a pet in need of a home can bring joy to people and also impact communities, alleviating strain on overcrowded shelters.

That’s why Helen Sanders CatPAWS will showcase adoptable felines at PetSmart, 12341 Seal Beach Blvd. on Saturday, March 29 from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. for PetSmart Charities® National Adoption Week, taking place March 24 – 30, 2025.

CatPAWS aims to find homes for up to a dozen cats and kittens during the event.

“As we strive to save more cats and get more cats into homes, this grant will help support cats in foster homes by providing formula, good food, vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries as we prepare cats for adoption,” according to CatPAWS Director Deborah Felin-Magaldi.

One recent such adoption was Marble (see above photo), a beautiful light brown male tabby who went to his forever home on March 2.

Marble joins another CatPAWS alumni, “Billy the Kid,” in his new home.