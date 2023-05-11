Lion’s Bell visits Kohn’s Kantina

The Seal Beach Lion’s Bell mysteriously went missing during the last chapter meeting on Wednesday. Somehow, it found its way downstairs to the newly renovated lounge dubbed Kohn’s Kantina. The bell was privy to a private tour of the beautifully remodeled lounge on the first floor of the Seal Beach Yacht Club. Under the watchful gaze of Commodore Laura Ellsworth, a complete facelift was given to the space creating a rejuvenated venue “where friends meet.”

A large TV was hung over a new fireplace and comfortable seating has been provided for members and their guests to relax in.

Last Saturday the Club celebrated its 63rd opening day with over 250 in attendance. Members participated in a boat parade which consisted of 25 vessels led by the Long Beach Fire Boat with nozzles spraying. The club also received proclamations from the city of Seal Beach as well as Long Beach.

District Two Councilman/Mayor Tom Moore was also in attendance with Councilwoman Lisa Landau.

The Seal Beach Yacht Club requires membership. So, if you’d like to schedule a tour of the facility, are considering joining the club, or perhaps hosting an event. Please contact Commodore Laura at Laura@companybooks.com or call (562) 708-9428.