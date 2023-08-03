Two SBPD officers tie for MADD top arresting officer

Last week, the Southern California Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored two Seal Beach Police Officers for the most DUI arrests of 2022.

“On Thursday July 27, 2023, the Southern California office of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held the 2023 MADD Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition (LER) Awards at the Richard Nixon Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, CA,” wrote SBPD Lt. Julia Clasby.

“Seal Beach Police Corporal Bruno Balderrama and Officer Jon Ainley tied for the ‘top arresting officer’ of the 2022 calendar year for Seal Beach Police Department with 11 DUI arrests each. They were each awarded the MADD plaque and 23152 pin at the 2023 LER Luncheon,” Clasby wrote.

According to Clasby, 23152 stands for California Vehicle Code 23152, which is the section of the law that covers driving under the influence.