Two commercial burglaries on Main

Two Main Street businesses were reportedly burglarized this weekend.

“On the morning of July 31, officers took two commercial burglary reports,” wrote Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby in an Aug. 1 email.

The word “two” was underlined in her email because a source had given the Sun an incorrect number.

“At 0449 hours, officers were dispatched to Coffee Bean, 347 Main St., regarding a report of unknown suspects that shattered a window to the business and were seen loading items into a silver sedan,” Clasby wrote.

“There was an approximate 10-minute delay before the incident was reported. A loss is unknown. The suspects were described as two to three subjects wearing dark clothing and masks,” Clasby wrote.

“At 0503 hours, officers located another business with a shattered window at The Abbey, 306 Main St. Entry was made by the suspects, but a loss is unknown,” Clasby wrote.

Embezzled vehicle recovered

A reader recently advised the Sun that Seal Beach officers jumped out of moving cars and held a suspect at gunpoint.

“On July 22, at approximately 1200 hours, officers were alerted to an embezzled vehicle driving in the area of PCH and 1st St.,” wrote Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby in a July 24 email.

“Officers located the vehicle in Old Town and detained the driver and named suspect. He was arrested for stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant and transported to Orange County Jail. The vehicle was removed from the stolen vehicle system and towed from the scene. The victim business was notified,” Clasby wrote.