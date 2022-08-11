Take the Sun on Vacation

The Sun atop Mt. Whitney. Scouts and parents of Seal Beach Scout Troop 642 recently trekked thru Sequoia National Park along The High Sierra Trail, backpacking 73 miles over 9 days, culminating the epic trip with summiting Mt. Whitney at 14,505 ft. – the highest peak in the contiguous U.S. The group withstood rains, hail storms, rockfalls and encountered a mother and cub bear in their travels to complete the demanding hike. The youngest summiteers Carter Welton and Stewart McCaleb both agreed the trip was a thrilling journey! Pictured from the left are Carter Welton (14), John Welton, George Cardenas, Jonah Cardenas (16), Joe Lee, Adam Lee (16), Stewart McCaleb (14), Anton Viet Vu (16) and Anton Lam Vu on Mt. Whitney – the end of The High Sierra Trail.

