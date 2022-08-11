Seal Beach Police welcomes community

Seal Beach residents gathered at the Seal Beach Police Station on Friday, August 5 to celebrate National Night Out which was an “Open House” by the Police Department. The event included tours of the police station, a petting zoo, tactical demonstrations, vehicle displays and even a helicopter landing! The Seal Beach Lions club served hot dogs and water at no charge as a public service. A good time was had by all. An estimated 1,000 people visited the event between 5 and 8 p.m. and the Seal Beach Lions Club said that it served approximately 700 hot dogs to attendees. Photos by John Schroeder

