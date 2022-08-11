Seal Beach clubs sail with the blind

The Seal Beach Lions Club and the Seal Beach Yacht Club joined forces on Sunday, Aug. 7, to provide a truly unique service project for our community. The Yacht Club provided the boats, skippers and meeting location and the Lions and Leos cooked and helped the participants on and off the boats. Mary Hollen and Laura Ellsworth are members of both clubs and were the organizers of the event. Over 100 people were served breakfast and lunch. Fifty sight-impaired people experienced time on the water—many for the first time.

Download QR