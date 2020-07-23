Suspect arrested after brief pursuit in Leisure World

A Seal Beach man was arrested after leading officers on  a short vehicle pursuit which ended in Leisure World, according to a statement issued Monday afternoon, June 20.

On  Monday, July 20,  2020 at about 11:01 a.m., a Seal Beach Police officer was assigned to conduct traffic enforcement inside the  Leisure World community and surrounding areas.  During that time, the  officer noticed a Honda Civic leaving Leisure World and turn onto Seal Beach Boulevard.  The officer observed a violation of the California Vehicle Code and attempted to stop the  car.  The driver refused to yield and led officers on  a brief pursuit.

As  the  driver continued to attempt to evade officers, he  drove back into the  Leisure World community.  At one point he  collided with another, uninvolved vehicle which was occupied by two  people.  The occupants in the  uninvolved vehicle were unhurt.

This collision rendered the  suspect’s vehicle inoperable and he was taken into custody without further incident.  The driver complained of pain as a result of the  collision and was transported to a local hospital for  medical evaluation. A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed he  was in illegal possession of marijuana for  sales.

The suspect driver was identified by police as  Gabriel Alejos, age 22,  of Seal Beach.  He  was arrested on suspicion of transporting marijuana for  sales, possession of marijuana for  sale, felony evading, being an  unlicensed driver, and several other California Vehicle Code violations.  He  was later transported to the  Orange County Jail  for  booking.

The SBPD is asking anyone with information about this event is to call Detective J. Ainley at 562-799-4100 ext. 1113 or  email jainley@sealbeachca.gov.

