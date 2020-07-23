Local youth wins Girl Scout Gold Award

By Karlton Okamoto

Kirsten Okamoto has achieved the Girl Scout Gold Award and was honored by the Orange County Girl Scout Council, Los Alamitos/Rossmoor/Seal Beach Service Unit,and Troop in a COVID-19 safe celebration on Saturday, June 27.

Kirsten has dedicated herself to working with Girl Scouts U.S.A. for 12 years to create amazing positive impacts and bring about change in her community. Her belief in herself, strong voice, and outstanding work ethic has grown out of the many years reciting the Girl Scout Law. Kirsten’s Gold Award project on marine mammal rescue and conservation brought awareness for seals, sea lions, and their marine environment. Kirsten chose this Gold Award Project out of concern that the number of stranded seals and sea lions continues to increase each year.

Kirsten completed her Gold Award Take Action Project by training 177 Seal Beach Junior Lifeguards on marine mammal conservation and rescue and was successful in increasing their awareness of global climate change, pollution, and their effects on marine mammal health. (This was obviously before the decision was made to cancel the 2020 Seal Beach Junior Lifeguard program.)

The Junior Guards were also taught strategies on how they can take action to preserve and protect the health of the marine environment and marine animals.

As part of her Gold Award Project, Kirsten also coordinated a successful collection drive of needed supplies to help the sick and injured seals and sea lions at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

In addition to achieving the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award, the Orange County Girl Scout Council honored Kirsten with the 2020 Girl Scout Take Action Award. This award recognized that Kirsten has made a lasting impact through identifying community needs, resourceful problem solving, advocacy, and educating and inspiring others to act to make the world a better place.

Congratulations Kirsten on your Girl Scout Gold Award and Take Action Award!