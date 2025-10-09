Sunset Beach postmaster retires after 40 years

What’s your dream when you retire, after working more than 40 years with the US Postal Service? Sunset Beach Postmaster Graciela Romo is retiring this week and is thinking of traveling, spending time with family and working at Disneyland.

She began her postal career as a letter carrier in 1984 after serving four years in the US Army, and additionally spent 25 more years in the Reserve.

Romo has spent most of her life working hard, striving to excel and her dedication has paid off. She was promoted to Supervisor at the Postal Service in Southgate in 1999 and held that position for 15 years.

In 2015 she was promoted to Postmaster in the City of Paramount, then came to Sunset Beach to serve as Postmaster in 2018.

“I have enjoyed getting to know the customers and made many connections that will continue a lifetime,” said Romo, “but now it’s time for a new chapter in my life.”

Sunset Beach Community Association President Kevin Paulson said: “Graciela was great and always had a smiling face. She attended lots of events in Sunset Beach.”

“Our Local Post Office is what makes our town special and Graciela was the Post Office,” said Sunset Beach Community Association Vice President Tony Nobles.

Sunset Beach Las Damas President Rhonda Nobles said: “Graciela is one of a kind and has been a very special part in our town’s history.”

Sunset Beach Postal Clerk Nick Long said: “Graciela changed things for the good around here and left a lasting mark on our daily tasks, but more than that, she leaves everyone with a smile. We’re going to miss her.”