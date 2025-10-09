Leisure World Seal Beach traffic enforcement news

By SBPD Capt. Mike Ezroj

To continue to promote safety throughout the Leisure World community, the Seal Beach Police Department is enhancing enforcement regarding golf carts, low speed vehicles (LSV), bicycles, and those who continue to operate their vehicles without a driver’s license.

Below are some important reminders:

• Golf Carts

California Vehicle Code Section 345 states all golf carts operated within Leisure World do not require California registration if the cart complies with the following:

The cart carries no more than two people, including the driver.

No less than three wheels in contact with the ground.

The cart weighs no more than 1,300 pounds.

The cart operates at a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour.

Anyone driving a golf cart on a street outside of the community is subject to citation AND immediate towing of the golf cart.

If a golf cart does not meet the above standards, it is considered a motor vehicle, and the following is required (CVC 24001.5):

The operator must possess a California Driver’s License.

The vehicle needs to be registered with the DMV and have license plates on the front and back.

Insurance is required for the cart.

The cart must have headlamps, turn signals, seat belts, horn, windshield, windshield wipers, mirrors, etc.

• Low Speed Vehicles

Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) also known as a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) (CVC §385.5) – “(a) A “low-speed vehicle” is a motor vehicle that meets all of the following requirements: (1) Has four wheels. (2) Can attain a speed, in one mile of more than 20 miles per hour and not more than 25 miles per hour, on a paved level surface. (3) Has a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 3,000 pounds. (b) (1) For the purposes of this section, a “low-speed vehicle” is not a golf cart, except when operated pursuant to Section 21115 or 21115.1. (2) A “low-speed vehicle” is also known as a “neighborhood electric vehicle.”

Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV) or Low-Speed Vehicles (LSV) can only be operated by licensed drivers and must be insured and registered with the DMV.

If you drive an LSV or NEV on the roadway without a license, the vehicle would be impounded for 30 days, and the violator would receive a citation.

• Bicycles

Bicycles when operating in a vehicle lane of travel are subject to all the rules of the road, which include stopping at red lights and stop signs.

Bicycle riders must have the proper reflectors and lights when operating a bicycle at night.

• Driving on a Suspended / Revoked / License, or Without a License

You must posses a valid state issued drivers license to operate a vehicle inside Leisure World, no exceptions.

Anyone operating a vehicle without a license, or driving on a suspended/revoked license, is subject to citation AND immediate towing of the vehicle.

If you have any questions, you may contact Capt. Mike Ezroj of the Seal Beach Police Department by email at MEzroj@sealbeachca.gov, or call (562) 799-4100.