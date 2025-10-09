Seal Beach Police conduct citywide e-bike enforcement  operation

On Sunday, Sept. 28, from noon. to 8 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department led a coordinated E-Bike Enforcement Operation throughout the city. The goal of this mission was to ensure compliance with California e- bike laws and local municipal codes, while also prioritizing community safety through education and enforcement.

The operation focused on detecting violations such as improper e-bike classifications, unlicensed or underage riders, unsafe riding behaviors, and failure to use required safety equipment. Officers engaged with riders directly, educating them on e-bike laws through verbal communication and the distribution of educational materials. A zero- tolerance policy was in effect for observed violations, resulting in appropriate enforcement actions.

Results

• 1 misdemeanor arrest (12500 CVC)

• 3 electric motorcycle impounds

• 8 field interviews

• 22 enforcement stops for various violations

• 8 citations issued

• 1 gas-powered motorcycle stop

Most common violations

• CVC 27803—Failure to wear required helmet

• CVC 21650.1—Riding the wrong way

• CVC 12500(b)—No motorcycle endorsement

• CVC 4000(a)(1)—No registration

• Additional traffic violations, including failure to stop at red lights and stop signs

Enforcement took place citywide, including Seal Beach Boulevard, beach paths, the boardwalk, the River’s End trailhead, school zones, residential neighborhoods, and major arterial roadways. These locations were selected based on increased reports of unsafe e-bike operation, citizen complaints, near-miss incidents, and collisions over the past year.

Mobile enforcement teams and drone units were deployed to maximize coverage. A command post was established near 12300 Seal Beach Blvd. to facilitate parental contacts, issue secondary citations, and handle impounded vehicles.

This operation was a joint effort between the SBPD’s Traffic Bureau and Community Oriented Policing Team, with support from the Los Alamitos Police Department, Cypress Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Fountain Valley Police Department, La Palma Police Department, and Huntington Beach Police Department.

“E-bikes are becoming more popular across our community, but with that growth comes safety concerns,” said Chief Michael Henderson.

“Our priority is keeping riders, pedestrians, and drivers safe. By combining education with enforcement, we are addressing unsafe behaviors and helping our residents better understand the laws designed to protect them,” he said.

The SBPD will conduct future e-bike enforcement operations citywide.

For more information, contact Seal Beach PD Traffic Investigator James Dowdell at jdowdell@sealbeachca.gov.