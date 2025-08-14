Sunset Beach Electric Fest to feature Southern Rock

For all southern rock fans across southern California, the Blue Byrdes band is perhaps not an unknown name.

But for many in the Sunset Beach area, it will be their first exposure to this “young rock band with old souls” who play classic rock but specialize in the long form sweet soul made famous by the Hall of Fame southern band, The Allman Brothers Band.

The band was founded in Anaheim Hills, according to their site.

The Blue Byrdes draw their musical inspiration from legends like the Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and many others. They take the timeless sounds of classic rock and infuse them with a fresh, modern edge, creating music that’s both rooted in tradition and uniquely their own.

The band features Tyler Kearney on keyboards and vocals, Gavin Woodrum and Michael Turner on guitars, Lucas Petrus on bass, Handark Lozano on percussion, and Ethan Mather on drums. Together, they deliver powerful performances and dynamic arrangements, blending soulful melodies with electrifying energy.

It’s rare in today’s era to hear two guitars playing accompanying leads like the Allman’s, but Woodrum and Turner slide in an out of every song with such precision you just know the late masters Dickey Betts and Duane Allman would be proud.

“With their distinctive style and passion for honoring the greats while pushing boundaries, The Blue Byrdes are redefining what it means to be a modern rock band,” claims the group.

Barbara D’Angelo, the organizer of the 19-year-old festival, said, “I’ve not heard anything like them,” she said. “They are seamless, stylish, and smooth,” she said.

“I was so happy they accepted my offer to perform at this year’s event,” she said.

For the 19th year in a row, music lovers and those who want to support the community will gather in Sunset Beach to enjoy the 19th annual Electric Magic Classic Rock Beachfest, now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16.

For the past two decades, the event has provided an opportunity for the community to come together to enjoy Led Zepland, the popular Led Zeppelin tribute band, featuring SoCal’s own Shawn Kelly singing the Zeppelin lyrics as though Robert Plant were instead on stage.

DeAngelo said the music and fun will again bring people together to raise funds for the Sunset Beach Community Association. She said the festival has only skipped one year, and that was due to the global pandemic in 2020.

In addition, said DeAngelo, in another first, there will be a disc jockey spinning tunes between the acts.

“I want people to have a great time every moment they are there,” she said.

“This is the first time ever I have had a DJ,” she said, noting that she thinks it will make the 12 – 5 p.m. event lively from beginning to end.

“I want music playing the entire time. I don’t want any dead time, no dead space. And then when you come to the show, you will now be able to enjoy it the entire time,” said DeAngelo.

During the event, she said they will raffle off a 65-inch digital television to help raise money for the community center.

All proceeds from the event will again be donated to the Sunset Beach Community Association, DeAngelo said. Over the past 18 years, DeAngelo estimated the event has produced between $50 – $75,000 in donations for the community association.

“Get ready, Sunset Beach, because Led Zepland and the Bluebyrds promise an unforgettable afternoon of classic rock and roll for a very good cause,” she said.

Tickets cost $40 and are available by calling 562-260-7131. The event will Aug. 16 from noon until 5 p.m. at the old Fire Station on Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach.