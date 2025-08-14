Los Al grad awarded Fulbright Scholarship

Across the world, many governmental, philanthropic, cultural, and civic leaders share a common thread. Their extraordinary careers began with a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship.

This week, the United States Fulbright Scholar Program has announced that Arielle Hardy, a 2008 graduate of Los Al High School has been awarded a Fulbright Scholar Program Award from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

She is a graduate of Cubberley Elementary School in Long Beach, McAuliffe Middle School and Los Alamitos High School.

Following LAHS, Arielle has excelled in post graduate studies at several colleges and universities.

Since 1946, the Fulbright program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad.

Hardy’s Fulbright Award will cover the 2025 – 2026 academic year and will be hosted by the National Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, the American School of Classical Studies, also of Athens, and Koç University in Istanbul, Turkey.

Once there, Arielle will contribute work on her dissertation, which is centered around Hellenistic altars as its focus.

Hardy, who is participating in an archeological dig this week in Athens, said in a statement relayed by her mom that she was excited about the opportunities presented by the Fulbright scholarship.

Her mom, Caroline, told ENE that she was “super proud” of her daughter’s dedication and hard work.

“She’s rubbing elbows with some super smart people that have gone to Ivy League schools since they were little, and she’s not one of them,” said Caroline Hardy, her mom.

“She is just a local girl who worked hard. She wasn’t a superstar in high school or anything but she just kept working hard,” Mrs. Hardy said.

Prior to receiving the Fulbright award miss Hardy earned a dual BA in Art History and Classical Civilizations from UCLA, a master’s degree in Art History from the University of California, Davis and a Masters in Classics from the University at Boulder, Colorado.

Through her academic career she has experienced teaching college students, museum work, archaeological excavation, art exhibition curation, presentation and publication of academic conference papers, learning various levels of seven foreign languages and participation in speaking engagements and broadcast interviews.

Fulbright recipients exchange ideas, build people-to-people relationships and collaborate to address complex global challenges. Notable Fulbright scholarship recipients include 62 Nobel laureates, 93 Pulitzer Prize winners, 82 MacArthur fellows, 44 heads of state or government and thousands of accomplished professionals and elected leaders across nonprofit, private, and public sectors

In addition, Arielle’s perseverance has earned her several certifications, grants and awards along the way. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. degree in art and archaeology of the Mediterranean World at the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are so proud of her,” her mom said.