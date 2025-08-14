Ongoing and upcoming: Library auction going, going … and other news

Last silent auction at Mary Wilson Library

The last silent auction at the Mary Wilson Library will end at 4:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 23, according to the “August Barker” newsletter from the Friends of the Mary Wilson Library.

Bike (and car) safety enforcement

The Seal Beach Police announced on social media on Monday, Aug. 11, that they would conduct bicycle safety checks throughout the city. The checks would include enforcement.

“You should be riding safely at all times, but maybe this will motivate you to ride a little more safer,” the post said.

“And for the drivers on the road-we’ll also be enforcing applicable vehicle code laws as well. And yes, we’re talking to you E-Bikers as well,” the post said.

Lifeguard fundraiser continues

As of 4:47 p.m., Monday, Aug. 11, the online fundraising campaign for injured Seal Beach Lifeguard Isaiah Osorio has raised $173,573. The goal: $190,000.

Osorio was injured several weeks ago while training Junior Lifeguards.

He suffered a spinal injury, according to the GoFundMe campaign organized by Ricky Leung.

The GoFundMe drive was last updated July 23.