Sunset Beach baseball collector holds live list

Jim Daniel, a Sunset Beach businessman, has had a passion for baseball all his life—his office in Peter’s Landing is decorated with baseball attire (gloves and mitts) he’s been collecting since 1994. While the chief financial officer of Occupancy Cost Audit Group, which audits businesses and corporations, enjoys his day job, he finds time to devote to his favorite sport by holding an online “Live List” twice a year at the start of baseball season and during the World Series.

Enthusiasts can sign up on his website, baseballglovecollector.com and see memorabilia for sale such as a Lou Gehrig glove, Edward K. Tryon, Pre War 3 Fingers, an All-American glove and hundreds more! With 1,255 subscribers from all 50 states and through the world, he’s working around the clock at the start of baseball season, shipping to France, Italy, England and Australia, plus New York, Ohio, Georgia and Connecticut.

Jim Daniel’s dad Dave, a sports writer, got him interested in baseball when he took him to Dodgers Stadium in 1976. He sat in the press box with his brother, Jeff, and they got to meet the great Tommy Lasorda! “My dad loved baseball and taught me how to look at old baseball cards to learn player names, positions, statistics and biographical information,” Jim said.

You can e-mail jim@baseballglovecollector.com and he’ll get back to you to answer any questions.