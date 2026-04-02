Smoke detectors in LW



The OC Red Cross and Orange County Fire Authority recently distributed smoke detectors throughout Leisure World. OC Red Cross Executive Director Becky Fiery and OCFA Division 1 Chief Craig Covey are seen here with volunteers at the recent Leisure World smoke detector distribution event. There were 35 teams distributing and installing smoke detectors, according to District Five Councilman Nathan Steele. “There were about 180 volunteers there. Very well organized,” wrote Steele in a March 30 email.