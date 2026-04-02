Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach to take part in April security exercises

Local residents may hear and see an increase in law enforcement activities at the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station throughout the month of April as base personnel take part in a series of security exercises.

On April 7 and 9 waterborne security boat drills are scheduled to take place in Anaheim Bay.

The drills may include the use of role players and blank machine gun fire, which can sound like actual gunshots from a distance. Civilian boat traffic through Anaheim Bay is unlikely to be affected.

On April 14 and 28 land-based security exercises are planned. These drills may cause increased traffic, delays in base access, and temporary gate closures. The station’s “Giant Voice” mass notification loudspeaker and alarm system may also be used.

The exercises are not in response to any specific threat, but are part of regularly scheduled training activities developed to enhance and maintain the readiness of Navy security teams.

Live updates will be posted on the station’s Facebook page as needed throughout the month (search under “Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Detachment Fallbrook, Detachment Norco”).