Sunset Beach Art Festival Poster announced



Excitement is already building for the 57th Annual Sunset Beach Art Festival, scheduled for May 10 & 11 as The Las Damas Foundation unveiled this year’s poster created by artist Gail Poltorak. The poster depicts the Sunset Beach community “as one big family,” the artist said, incorporating her painting the “Buoy House,” with the Creosote posts where people “drop by and leave buoys hanging just because they know the owner loves buoys. That’s Sunset Beach,” she says. Las Damas will soon announce more about the upcoming Mother’s Day classic event.