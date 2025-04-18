City Council approves memo of understanding to be part of Alert OC system

The council on Monday, April 14, approved an agreement between Seal Beach and Orange County to be part of the Alert OC notice system. Technically, the agreement was called a memorandum of understanding. According to staff, it won’t cost Seal Beach anything.

The vote was unanimous.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. Nothing was pulled from this week’s Consent Calendar.

Background

“On July 22, 2008, the Orange County Board of Supervisors (Board) approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) allowing regional use of Allerton. This agreement included the City of Seal Beach and other Orange County municipalities, along with public universities responsible for resident safety and operating public safety answering points. Under the MOUs, participating entities can utilize the County’s Mass Notification System in accordance with the Countywide Mass Notification System Operating Guidelines and vendor agreements,” according to the staff report prepared by SBPD Sgt. Brian Gray, the department’s emergency services coordinator.

“The Board subsequently approved extensions of these agreements in 2013, 2016, and 2021, ensuring continued access for these entities, including the City of Seal Beach,” Gray wrote.

“The City of Seal Beach will continue to have full access to the Allerton system for emergency notifications, with the County of Orange managing the overall contract with the system provider, Everbridge, Inc. There is no cost to the City for emergency use of the system through December 30, 2029. Execution of this agreement formalizes the City’s rights and responsibilities to use the system in accordance with County and State guidelines,” Gray wrote.

“As there is no financial impact on the City, entering into this MOU is an efficient and cost-effective method of ensuring that the City maintains robust communication capabilities for emergencies and public safety operations. The Seal Beach Police Department’s Emergency Services Division requests approval of this updated non-financial MOU between the City of Seal Beach and the County of Orange, extending the City’s use of the notification system through December 30, 2029,” Gray wrote.