Seal Beach to host Dump Day on May 10

The city of Seal Beach will host a Dump Day in partnership with Republic Services, Goodwill, and the Orange County Conservation Corps. Residents may drop off bulky household waste at no cost. The Dump Day event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached), Saturday, May 10 at the Public Works Yard.

Staff will be onsite to collect household items that are too bulky for residential garbage bins such as mattresses, furniture, and toys. Salvageable items will be kept out of the landfill and donated to Goodwill. Donations of new and gently used clothing, household items, etc. can also be given directly to Goodwill at the event. The Orange County Conservation Corps will collect e-waste.

The following items will NOT be accepted at this event:

• Hazardous materials (batteries, paints, oils, chemicals, pesticides, smoke detectors, fluorescent lights, etc.)

• Concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt, or sand

• Treated wood

• Tires

For more information, contact Management Analyst Lauren Barich in the City Manager’s Office at 562-431-2527 x1336 or lbarich@sealbeachca.gov.