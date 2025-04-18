Seal Beach to host Dump Day on May 10

Seal Beach residents can drop off bulk waste at no cost

By
Courtesy of city of Seal Beach
-

The city of  Seal Beach will host a  Dump Day in  partnership with Republic Services,  Goodwill,  and  the   Orange  County  Conservation  Corps.  Residents  may  drop off   bulky household waste at  no  cost. The Dump Day event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached), Saturday, May 10 at the Public Works Yard. 

Staff will   be  onsite to  collect household items that are   too   bulky for residential garbage bins such as  mattresses, furniture, and toys. Salvageable items will  be  kept out  of the  landfill and donated to Goodwill. Donations of  new and gently used clothing, household items, etc. can also be  given directly to  Goodwill at  the   event. The Orange County Conservation Corps will collect e-waste.

The following items will  NOT be  accepted at this event:

• Hazardous materials (batteries, paints,  oils,  chemicals, pesticides, smoke  detectors, fluorescent lights, etc.)

• Concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt, or sand

• Treated wood

• Tires

For more information,  contact  Management Analyst Lauren  Barich in the  City  Manager’s  Office  at 562-431-2527 x1336 or  lbarich@sealbeachca.gov.