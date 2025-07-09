Strange Days at Pier Today

Strange Days, A ‘The Doors’ tribute Band, will be the performers for the July 9 Seal Beach Concert in the Park. With Jason Tosta in the lead singer role of Jim Morrison, Strange Days has become a mainstay of The Doors tribute artists. Forrest Penner stands in as Robby Krieger and Alexis Angel plays Ray Mazarek and Dave Madden sits in for percussionist John Densmore. Strange Days will also be at the totally ‘80s Bar 7 Grill in Fullerton on July 19 and at SeaLegs at the Beach at Bolsa Chica State Beach on July 26. For more on the band visit strangedaystribute.com. Photo by Ted Apodaca